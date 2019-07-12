WorldWorld.Portal

Death toll from Pakistan train crash rises to 23

The death toll from a train crash in Pakistan has risen to 23 after more bodies were retrieved from the damaged carriages overnight, officials said on Friday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 July 2019 9:10
epaselect epa07709177 People gather at the scene of a train accident near Sadiqabad, Pakistan, 11 July 2019. At least 10 people were killed and 40 were injured on 11 July, when a passenger train and a goods train collided near Sadiqabad. EPA-EFE/STRINGER BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Dozens more people injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks early Thursday.

Rescuers recovered at least seven more bodies as they continued to cut through the damaged carriages, local police chief Umer Salamat said on Friday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

Four members of a family – a father, mother and two sons – were among the dead.

There was no definite word on what might have caused the accident but Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed said the initial investigation pointed to human error.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

It was the third train accident in the country in a month. No one was killed in the previous two crashes.

