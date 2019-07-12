Death toll from Pakistan train crash rises to 23

Islamabad, 12 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The death toll from a train crash in Pakistan has risen to 23 after more bodies were retrieved from the damaged carriages overnight, officials said on Friday.

Dozens more people injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks early Thursday.

Rescuers recovered at least seven more bodies as they continued to cut through the damaged carriages, local police chief Umer Salamat said on Friday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

Four members of a family – a father, mother and two sons – were among the dead.

There was no definite word on what might have caused the accident but Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed said the initial investigation pointed to human error.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

It was the third train accident in the country in a month. No one was killed in the previous two crashes.