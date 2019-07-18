0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Court rejects appeal to end detention of Jovanovski and Milevski

The Criminal Council of the Skopje-based Criminal Court has rejected as groundless the appeal to end detention of Bojan Jovanovski and Zoran Milevski.

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 July 2019 19:07
