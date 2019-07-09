0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Court postpones ‘Talir’ trial yet again

Trial in Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) case dubbed Talir over the illegal financing of party VMRO-DPMNE has been postponed until September 12 due to the absence of a jury member.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2019 11:21
