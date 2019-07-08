0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Consumer Price Index increased in June 2019: statistics

According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in June 2019 in comparison with June 2018 increased by 0.3%, while the Retail Price Index remained on the same level as previous month.

Silvana Kochovska 8 July 2019 14:26
