Colombia’s Bernal crosses line to rubber-stamp Tour triumph 

Colombia’s Egan Bernal officially won his first Tour de France on Sunday as the three-week race wrapped up in traditional style in Paris

The 22-year-old became the first South American to win cycling’s most prestigious race and is the youngest victor since World War II.

Sunday’s final stage into Paris was processional, meaning the yellow jersey holder was not attacked. The Team Ineos rider only needed to make sure he crossed the line down the Champs Elysees.

Australia’s Caleb Ewan won the stage in a sprint finish.

Bernal’s hard work had been done on Saturday’s rain-hit penultimate stage where he avoided any dramas to effectively clinch the title.

On Sunday, team boss Dave Brailsford handed out traditional champagne glasses and Bernal and his team-mates had a little drink at the start of the stage. The team all wore yellow sunglasses to mark Bernal’s triumph.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas finished second in the general classification. The processional nature of the final stage was reinforced when he had to stop with a mechanical problem but was welcomed back into the peloton once he had recovered.