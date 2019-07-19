Charity: Tiger opts for ‘bed n breakfast’ to escape floods in India

A Royal Bengal tiger escaping a flooded national park in India took refuge in a villager’s home and was pictured lounging in a bed in images widely shared on social media on Thursday.

Over 90 per cent of the Kaziranga sanctuary in the north-eastern state of Assam state is flooded, with many animals fleeing for higher ground.

As many as 54 animals including six rhinos have drowned in the park as a result of the floods, officials said.

Images of the tiger were tweeted by the Wildlife Trust India. They showed the cat relaxing on a bed, with the charity saying that the cat had opted for “bed n breakfast” in an effort to escape the floods.

The animal made its way to a scrap dealer’s home on the park’s periphery early Thursday, Rathin Burman of the WTI said by phone.

“The cat took shelter in one of the rooms in the compound that thankfully was empty at the time. The neighbours, hearing the noises, peeped into the room and were shocked to see a tiger having made itself at home, sitting nicely on the bed,” he said.

Burman said attempts were under way to tranquilize the cat and take it to safety, as part of efforts by the WTI, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Assam forest department to save wildlife during the flood.

Over 250 people have died and millions have been displaced as heavy monsoon rains lash South Asia. This includes almost 150 people in India, 83 in Nepal and 30 in Bangladesh.