British parliament backs legal move to block no-deal Brexit

British lawmakers backed a legal amendment on Thursday that could prevent the Conservative government from withdrawing the country from the European Union without an exit deal.

The elected main house, the Commons, voted by 315 to 274 for an amendment to a government bill on power sharing in Northern Ireland that makes it harder, but not impossible, to dissolve parliament.

Pushed by cross-party pro-EU lawmakers, the amendment requires the government to make regular progress reports to parliament on its efforts to restore Northern Ireland’s power sharing, which has been suspended since January 2017.

That could make it more difficult for May’s successor, who is expected to replace her on Wednesday, to prorogue, or dissolve, parliament.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed May, has vowed to leave the EU by the delayed exit date of October 31, with or without a deal.

But a majority of lawmakers oppose a no-deal Brexit, leading to months of legal debate and speculation that Johnson could try to end the current session of parliament before October 31.

Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, said Thursday’s vote was “a huge victory.”

“For Boris Johnson to try to shut down parliament to force through a destructive ‘no deal’ Brexit would be a constitutional outrage,” Starmer tweeted. “Now it would also be unlawful.”

Margot James, the minister for digital and creative industries, resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government after voting in favour of the amendment.