Britain’s Conservatives expected to make Boris Johnson new leader

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson is expected to be elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party to replace Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, putting him one step and one day away from becoming Britain‘s new leader.

The party is scheduled to announce the result of a postal ballot of its 160,000 members after a leadership run-off between Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Johnson is the strong favourite to succeed May as British prime minister on Wednesday. May resigned after she failed to persuade lawmakers to back the Brexit deal she had agreed with Brussels.

Johnson has vowed to leave the EU by the delayed exit date of October 31, with or without a deal.

Speaking to Friday’s Daily Express, he said the three years since Britain voted by a slim majority to leave the EU “will seem like a bad dream,” if he is allowed to form a new government.

“We’ll get on with it and think much more about what we are going to do to unleash the talents and the potential of the whole country,” he told the pro-Brexit tabloid.

Johnson has said a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States would be an early priority for him as prime minister.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he expected a good relationship with Johnson, who would do “a great job” as prime minister.

Trump said May had “done a very bad job with Brexit.”

“I think Boris will straighten it out,” he said, adding that he spoke to Johnson on Thursday.