0_Web_Top storiesEuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Britain’s Conservatives choose Boris Johnson to succeed Theresa May

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been elected leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, the party says.

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 July 2019 14:19

London, 23 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, the party says.

Johnson won about two-thirds of the votes by Conservative party members in a run-off with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, putting him one step – and one day – away from becoming Britain’s new leader.

Cheryl Gillan, co-chair of the election committee, told hundreds of party members and reporters that Johnson had been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect, following a ballot of the 160,000 Conservative members.

Таг
Back to top button
Close