Bregu: Postponing decision to open accession talks with Albania, North Macedonia is a risk

Sarajevo, 8 July 2019 (MIA) – Postponing further the decision on the opening of accession negotiations with Albania and Republic of North Macedonia is, in short, a risk, said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) while opening the 11th organisation’s Annual Meeting taking place within the high-level meetings of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo on Monday.

“Any positive moment can precipitate easily, if the membership perspective would continue to kick the can down the road. And there’s no better time to start than now, especially as two SEECP members (North Macedonia and Bulgaria) are taking over a joint Chairmanship of the Berlin Process, which will enhance region ownership of the process,” Bregu said.

Bregu underlined that a year behind was a dynamic one for RCC, noting that it is ready to counties just as dynamic in the next one.

“We, at the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) are ready and keen to embark on any challenges ahead of us but we cannot do it without the full support of our regional and European partners, as we don’t need to lose time in order to find it again,” Bregu said.

Angelina Eichhorst, Director for Western Europe, Western Balkans and Turkey of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said that the EU will continue to provide support to the RCC and regional cooperation calling upon all partners from the region to refrain from communication through media but to try and work out the differences.

She also added the EU wanted to make happen what they committed to in this region, in connectivity, economic integration and Western Balkans Strategy implementation, jointly, hand-in-hand with the RCC and all partners in the region, by working hard to make it true.

The Annual Meeting participants endorsed the RCC’s Annual Report for period 2018–2019 and organisation’s Strategy and Work Programme 2020–2022, which will be forwarded to the SEECP Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs for final adoption, RCC said in a press release.