Borisov: Bulgaria-North Macedonia Treaty of Friendship is example of building good-neigbourly relations

The Treaty of Friendship between Bulgaria and North Macedonia is an example of building good-neighbourly relations in the region, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov said at Friday’s meeting with PM Zoran Zaev held on the sidelines of 2019 Western Balkans Summit taking place in Poznań, Poland.

Silvana Kochovska 5 July 2019 18:09
