Belgium, Netherlands sweat as temperatures reach record levels

Brussels, 24 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Thermometre readings soared throughout Belgium on Wednesday, with the small town of Kleine-Brogel beating the previous highest temperature measured since records began in 1833.

The mercury hit 38.9 degrees Celsius in the north-eastern town, said David Dehenauw of the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) on Twitter.

The new high narrowly beat the previous record of 38.8 degrees, measured in 2015 in the eastern community of Hechtel-Eksel and also in the city of Liege last year, Dehenauw said.

The RMI had already warned of extreme heat on Tuesday, advising residents to stay in cool places, drink plenty of water and keep out of direct sunlight.

The fresh record may well be broken this week: RMI meteorologists expect temperatures of up to 39 degrees in parts of Belgium on Thursday.

The Netherlands also marked its hottest day in 75 years, with the mercury reaching 38.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

The institute had issued a code orange for extreme heat across most of the country that’s expected to last through Friday.