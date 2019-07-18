Atletico Madrid sign England full-back Trippier

Barcelona, 17 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Atletico Madrid have signed England right-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

A club statement said: “The full-back has signed his new contract for the next three seasons.”

The price of the transfer has not been made public but media reports in both Spain and England suggest the Spanish club has paid 25 million pounds (31 million dollars) for the player, who will be 29 in September.

Trippier signed for Tottenham in 2015 from Burnley, replacing Kyle Walker who had moved to Manchester City.

His form under Mauricio Pochettino was so good that he ended up displacing Walker as England’s right-back.