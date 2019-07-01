At least 65 injured in Kabul car bombing and attack

At least 65 people have been wounded in a car bomb blast and an attack in the Afghan capital and taken to area hospitals, the country’s public health ministry said Monday.

Nine children were among those wounded.

“All the wounded patients have been receiving the required treatment,” Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.

First a car bomb went off in an eastern neighborhood of Kabul city, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Twitter, adding that the bombing was followed by a number of assailants entering a building.

Rahimi said police special units have cordoned off the area and efforts are under way to end the attack.

A local journalist said according to his sources, an Afghan Defence Ministry facility had been targeted. Citing the source, Aziz Ahmad Tassal said that a number of assailants were shooting in the area, and security forces have reached the area and have started clearing operation.

Many buildings in the area were affected by the explosion.

Shamshad, a local TV station that stopped broadcasting immediately after the explosion, said two explosions had taken place and gunfire could be heard.

Shams Amini, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Football Federation said the first explosion had taken place right outside the federation compound’s gate.

Amini added that some of his colleagues have been hurt in the blasts but said the exact number of casualties are yet unknown.

“The window fell on my shoulder,” a government official working near the site of the blast told dpa.

“I thought it was the last day of my life, it [the explosion] was very heavy,” The government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

More than 50 people have been killed and 352 others injured in more than ten attacks in Kabul since the beginning of the year.