London, 25 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Arsenal completed the signing of Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid on Thursday.

The 22-year-old played 13 games for Real in La Liga last season.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision,” Arsenal manager Unai Emery told the club’s website.