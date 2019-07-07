Argentina beat Chile to finish third in Copa America; Messi sent off

Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in Sao Paulo on Saturday to finish third in the Copa America, despite a red card for superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi had to watch the Albiceleste’s victory from the sidelines after a shoving altercation in the 37th minute with Chile’s Gary Medel behind the goal line. Both players were shown red cards.

Earlier, a Messi free kick from the half-way mark in the 12th minute beat Chile’s defense, leaving Sergio Aguero to score a close-range goal from a tight angle.

Paulo Dybala made it 2-0 in the 22nd, slotting it comfortably over the head of Chile’s goalkeeper, Gabriel Arias, after receiving a long pass from Giovani Lo Celso.

An Arturo Vidal penalty goal in the 58th minute reduced the scoreline to 2-1, but Argentina managed to hang on for the win.

Hosts Brazil play Peru in Rio de Janeiro in Sunday’s Copa America final.