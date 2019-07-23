0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Angjushev: Communication with business sector creates growth policies

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev told Tuesday's third session of the Public-Private Dialogue Committee that the Government and business community have open and sincere communication, creating and implementing policies for faster and sustainable economic growth in the country.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 July 2019 19:14
