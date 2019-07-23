Angjushev: Communication with business sector creates growth policies

Related Articles
North Macedonia to join European Solidarity Corps
23 July 2019 20:39
Government adopts draft-law on public prosecutor’s office, sends it to Parliament
23 July 2019 19:21
Government gives Ohrid and Struga short deadlines to implement UNESCO recommendations
23 July 2019 19:20
Parliament adopts laws ratifying agreements on opening two border crossings with Greece
23 July 2019 18:35
Skopje holds European record for annual water consumption per capita
23 July 2019 16:22
SPO’s Janeva denies involvement in money extortion case
23 July 2019 15:53
Провери го и оваClose
-
MIA FLASH23 July 2019 18:34
-
Li Peng, Chinese premier who led during Tiananmen crackdown, dies23 July 2019 17:45
-
‘Let’s get Brexit done,’ says British leader-in-waiting Boris Johnson23 July 2019 17:41