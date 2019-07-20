Algeria claim second Africa Cup with win over Senegal

Cairo, 20 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A massive deflection from Baghdad Bounedjah’s early shot settled the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 1-0 in favour of Algeria on Friday and left Senegal empty handed once more.

The triumph is just Algeria’s second in the competition following 1990 while Senegal remain without the trophy having also fallen short in the 2002 showpiece.

Only 79 seconds were on the clock when Bounedjah’s shot took a wicked deflection and looped just inside the post with Senegal keeper Alfred Gomis deceived by the flight of the ball.

Senegal dominated the rest of the match in the Cairo International Stadium but struggled to create chances. Algeria’s biggest let off came via the referee who reversed his incorrect decision to award Senegal a penalty for handball against Adlene Guedioura.

The final concluded the 32nd edition of the tournament that kicked off on June 21 in Egypt, who stepped in as hosts when Cameroon were stripped of hosting rights late last year.

Shortly after the match was over Algerian took the streets in the Algerian capital waving their country’s flags and raising victory signs.

Senegal were weakened by Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly’s suspension and Salif Sane returned to the eleven in his place after injury.

But Schalke’s Sane was helpless as he closed down Bounedjah, who had all too easily avoided fellow defender Lamine Gassama, and his partial block carried the ball high over Gomis and into the net.

A frantic start settled with Senegal controlling possession but failing to threaten despite Champions League winner Sadio Mane leading the line.

M’Baye Niang’s turn and shot flew just over and Algeria keeper Rais M’Bolhi was largely untested by half-time.

The pressure continued after the restart as Mane finally made space in the box only to shoot poorly before the decisive moment of the game came on the hour mark.

Senegal had a penalty awarded against Guedioura but he had blocked Ismaila Sarr’s cross with his arm by his body and the the decision was corrected by Cameroon official Alioum Alioum on video review.

Niang went past M’Bolhi but couldn’t find the target from a tight angle as time ticked down on Senegal.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was largely anonymous for Algeria but, as in the group stage meeting of the sides, the Fennecs held out 1-0 to spark wild celebrations after Sane hit the wall with a last-gasp free kick.

The Algerian players raced the length of the park to greet their fans which included 1,550 who arrived in Cairo aboard nine flights from their homeland earlier Friday.

Military aircraft were also used on an order from Algeria’s army chief of staff Gaid Salah, the North African country’s Defence Ministry said.

Earlier this week, Egyptian authorities had deported 22 Algerian fans for involvement in rioting during celebrations after the semi-final win, Egyptian media reported.

Algeria’s interim President Abdelkader Bensalah was in Egypt on his first foreign visit since he took the post in April and was to attend the game.

In recent months, Algeria has been rocked by mass protests that forced long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Since then, demonstrations have continued in Algeria to pressure key Bouteflika-era officials into leaving and demand an overhaul of the political system.