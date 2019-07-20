0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Albanian President Meta praises pro-European views of President Pendarovski, PM Zaev

Commenting on developments in his country, Albanian President Ilir Meta praised the pro-European views of his Macedonian counterpart President Stevo Pendarovski and the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in overcoming different issues. 

Vera Todorovska, Tirana 19 July 2019 21:56
Back to top button
Close