Advancement of rights of Croats in North Macedonia and Macedonians in Croatia: joint committee

The rights of Croats in North Macedonia and Macedonians in Croatia have advanced as a result of the frequent inter-governmental meetings, concluded the fourth joint committee for implementation of the agreement on the protection of the Macedonian minority in Croatia and the Croatian minority in North Macedonia, which took place in Zagreb on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 8 July 2019 20:43
