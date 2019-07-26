Abbas threatens end to all cooperation agreements with Israel 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday threatened to end all existing cooperation agreements with Israel, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

At a meeting in Ramallah, Abbas said that all signed cooperation agreements would be suspended. A committee would be tasked on Friday with implementing the decision.

Abbas has made similar threats in the past that have not been implemented. Security cooperation in particular has continued during past standoffs with Israel.

Abbas called the emergency meeting after Israeli soldiers razed dozens of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem on Monday in a fresh wave of demolitions that sparked condemnation from the United Nations and European Union.

At least 17 were displaced from their homes as a result, though United Nations officials said hundreds faced losing their property.

Israel, which frequently bulldozes Palestinian buildings it says are illegally built, said the buildings needed to be removed for security reasons and that the houses were built too close to the barrier which it built around the West Bank.

Abbas said the Palestinians “will not succumb to the dictates and the imposing of a fait accompli on the ground with brute force, specifically in Jerusalem,” according to WAFA. He added: “Our hands have been and are still extended to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.”

Israel and the Palestinians signed their first peace agreement in 1993, but negotiations over a permanent peace solution have stalled since 2014.