A walking tour of Skopje

Skopje, 27 July 2019 (MIA) – Did you ever wonder what it would be like to be a tourist in your hometown?

Watching visitors walking around the city square, we got the strong urge to join them.

We noticed that every day at 10:00, a guide greets a fresh batch of visitors in front of the Czar Samuel monument. But where do they go and what do they learn on this walk around the city?

We had a lot of questions, so we decided to sign up for a tour to get the answers we sought.

We met Vasko Markovski, a guide for Free Skopje Walking Tours, at the usual meeting place. Vasko used to work as a journalist and write amazing reports, but recently he decided he wanted to share his knowledge with people visiting the capital.

“You never know how big the group is going to be. We usually get between two and 20 people to sign up. There is always someone who is curious to walk around the city and learn more about it,” Vasko said.

“Thomas and Ivan from Vienna are the first tourists to arrive. Ivan was born in Serbia, but his family moved to Austria when he was nine. He was in Gevgelija on business and decided to spend some time in Skopje, as well.

“There is a huge difference between Skopje and Gevgelija. I’m pleasantly surprised by what I’ve seen. I didn’t expect the city to be this beautiful,” Ivan said.

While we were talking to Ivan, Franco from Los Angeles and Ilias from Cyprus arrived. In the meantime, Ibrahim from Canada and a Slovak family of four also joined the group.

“We’ll wait a couple of more minutes,” Vasko said.

Emma and James from the UK and Nathan from Chicago were the last to arrive.

This was a group of young adventurous people, eager to learn more about Skopje on their first visit to the city.

Their eyes were wandering around, looking at everything with contagious curiosity.

“We like the sun so much, that we’ve even put it on our flag,” Vasko explained.

The weather was perfect for a nice walk around the city; not too hot, but not rainy either. Although Skopje had been hit by three catastrophic earthquakes throughout the years and had been burned to the ground by general Piccolomini, the city always rose from the ashes, like a phoenix.

Vasko explained that people had live here ever since the Neolithic period, as evidenced by the “Great Mother” sculpture that was discovered in the area and dates from 5000 BC.

An elevator store

From the Czar Samuel monument, we headed to the memorial plaque of Mother Teresa’s birth house. Vasko talked about her life and the fact that in 1928 she left Skopje and never returned. He also talked about her mother and sister who moved to Albania.

“The house used to stand right here, but it was destroyed in the 1963 earthquake, Vasko said.

“And now, let’s head to the triumphal arch,” he added.

The tourists followed, confused.

“This monument is reminiscent of the triumphal arches in Paris, Rome, Sankt Petersburg, London and Bucharest,” Markovski explained.

It was built in 2011, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the country’s independence. Its surface is covered in marble statues, depicting the country’s cultural heritage on one side, and important historical events on the other.

“Next stop- the Woman Warrior Park.”

We stood in front of the monument dedicated to the fallen heroes who gave their lives for the country. Some of the tourists noticed that one part of the monument looks like the Brandenburg Gate.

Vasko also told them the controversy around Prometheus’ sculpture, which is a part of the monument.

“At first, this was a nude sculpture. But our society is somewhat conservative, so after a while the private parts had to be covered. That’s how Prometheus got these underpants,” Vasko said.

Although he wanted to teach visitors some things about the city, he also tried to make the tour interesting for them.

In front of the Parliament building, the guests also had the chance to see the double-decker buses, which James and Emma compared to the buses in London.

If they could see this building from above, they’d notice that it’s shaped like he Pentagon.

Our next stop surprised all of us. Believe it or not, Skopje has an elevator store. In the store windows, you can see all kinds of elevators, wide and narrow one, with red and blue lights.

“I’ve met people from 64 countries and none of them had ever seen an elevator store. So if you ever see one, kindly let me know,” Vasko joked.

Our next stop was the green market and the “Garlic boutique”, a place we never knew existed.

From there, we headed to a bakery, opposite the State Statistical Office building.

“Burek. A daily ritual for the people of Skopje. When we were younger, we used to eat burek on our way back from a wild night out. This pastry can be filled with cheese, meat, spinach and even with pizza ingredients,” Vasko explained.

During a short break, we had some burek.

Showing gratitude to the nations that helped rebuild Skopje

After the break, we headed to the Old Railway Station. We stood in front of the Bristol Hotel, built in 1923, where Vasko explained the architectural elements of the building.

We had passed in front of the hotel many times, but it wasn’t until now that we’ve noticed its beauty and aristocratic grandeur.

Continuing down the street, we arrived in front of the Old Railway Station and the clock that stopped telling the time on 26 July 1963, the day of the catastrophic earthquake that destroyed Skopje and killed 1100 people. After the tragic event, many cities and countries helped the restoration of the capital.

“To show our gratitude, we have named streets after all the countries, cities and organizations that came to our aid after the earthquake. Your countries helped rebuild this city. Irena and I sincerely thank you for this help,” Vako told the tourists, bowing, a hand over his heart.

This gesture pleasantly surprised the group.

From the Old Railway Station, we headed down Macedonia Street. The “Warrior on a Horse” statue was peeking from behind the trees. We stopped briefly in front of the Sts. Constantine and Elena Church (which is still under construction), before heading to the Mother Teresa Memorial House.

Behind the memorial house, the tourists had the chance to see the one of a kind, 17th century feudal tower.

We ended up right where we started – the Czar Samuel monument, near the “Warrior on a Horse” statue. Over coffee, Vasko explained the controversy surrounding its construction.

The local population is more critical of the city’s appearance than the tourists

We found Zoran Stavrevski in one of the restaurants on the square. He was the person who came up with the idea of starting a walking tour around Skopje in 2016. Every year, more and more tourists are starting to vist the capital. Most of them are Europeans, Germans in particular, but there are also people from the USA and Australia, and even from countries like Kazakhstan, the Ivory Coast, etc.

“We’ve had guests from the Vatican. We also have visitors from Greece and Bulgaria who are careful about not getting into an argument when we talk about our history. Young locals who want to learn more about their city, also join our tours.

“The granddaughter of Thorvald Stoltenberg signed up for one of the tours and wanted to visit the street named after her grandfather. The newly appointed U.S ambassador, together with her security detail recently took our tour, as well. She was very nice and listened carefully to everything I had to say,” Zoran said.

He added that they organize two tours every day, one at 10:00, and the other one at 17:00 (15:00 during the winter).

More information about Free Skopje Walking Tours can be found on the company’s Facebook page and their website. Additionally, they have excellent reviews on TripAdvisor.

“We ask our customers for feedback. Not to brag, but they’ve all been extremely satisfied with our tours and our ratings continue to grow. We have won a certificate for great service three years in a row,”

The team is pleasantly surprised by the positive feedback from the local population.

“We’re much more critical about the appearance of our city than the tourists are. They’re actually delighted by it,” Zoran said.

So far, they haven’t had any incidents, but they often debate the “truth” about history with visitors from Bulgaria and Greece, who for the most part keep their comments to themselves and listen attentively to the guides.

“We tell the same stories to everyone,” Zoran said.

A lot of tourists from the Balkan countries visit Skopje, with the exception of Albanians and Greeks. People from Turkey are also frequent visitors, but they often come with their own guides.

Double-deckers in the square in 1959

We said goodbye to Zoran and continued the tour, heading to the Stone Bridge. Vasko showed us the monument of Justinian, who was born in the vicinity of Skopje. He also showed us the sculpture of a swimmer that embodies people’s wish that one day they will once again be able to swim in Vardar.

The tourists looked at the buildings and monuments of the Skopje 2014 project, with great interest. Vasko explained that some people like the project and others don’t.

He showed us photos of Skopje in 1959, when cars and double-deckers were allowed to drive in the square.

“These double-deckers were British, manufactured by Layland, just like the ones used in London at the time,” Vasko told Emma and James.

He also showed us an old photo of the public beach and the people swimming in the river.

Next, we saw the galleons, the new bridges and the buildings along the quay.

Crossing the Stone Bridge, we found ourselves in front of the “Fountain of the Mothers” where Vasko told us the history of the second biggest square in the capital and its transformation throughout the years. We used this opportunity to take a group photo.

Standing in front of the fountain, the tourists could see the Holocaust Memorial Center, built in the former Jewish quarter. They also saw the monuments of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, the creators of the Glagolitic alphabet that educated the population of Moravia, as well as those of their students Sts. Clement and Naum.

Next, we headed to the Old Bazaar. At the very beginning of the bazaar, the tourists had the opportunity to see the Daut Pasha Hamam, built in the 15th century, which is now an art gallery.

Our next destination was Kapan Han, also built in the 15th century. The building has been a popular location since its renovation in 1974.

Walking through the bazaar, we headed to Sveti Spas, or the Church of the Holy Savior. The tourists had the chance to look around and take photos. No one was able to resist the smells of the past.

On the way to the church, known for its iconostasis, Vasko told the visitors the story of famous revolutionary Goce Delchev, who is buried in the churchyard.

Tourists love the diverse architecture

From the church, we headed to the Skopje Fortress, the sun trailing high above us. Walking up the hill was not an easy task, but we were determined to see the city from high above, and walk along same the path that people used to walk along five centuries ago.

“The fortress was the center of the city several times throughout history. After Skopje was invaded by the Ottoman army, the fortress was turned into an army garrison and the center of the city was moved to the bazaar,” Markovski said.

The view from the fortress is amazing. Markovski used an umbrella to show the group all the places we already visited on the tour. At the end, he recommended they all try some traditional drinks and dishes.

When the tour ended, we asked the group to share their impressions of Skopje.

“It was incredible. I love the architecture, the monuments. Everything was amazing,” the man from Cyprus said.

The visitor from Los Angeles was equally impressed with Skopje.

“What a lovely country. You have an amazing cultural heritage. I liked Skopje a lot. My favorite thing is the Skopje 2014 project that has transformed the city into a beautiful place, perhaps one of the most beautiful cities on the Balkans. I liked the esthetics and the architecture. I’d definitely recommend that others visit it and see its beauty for themselves,” he said.

His goal was to visit all the Balkan countries.

“I wanted to visit all the former Yugoslav countries. People often visit the Western countries, but I’ve already seen those. Now, I want to travel through Southeast Europe. North Macedonia was the last country on my list,” he said, adding that he would come again soon.

The two Swiss girls who joined the tour near the end, Sara and Tanja, were also impressed by Skopje.

“It’s an interesting place. I like walking around the city and looking at the different architectural styles,” Tanja said.

“We’re on our way to Zurich and we’ve travelled through the whole country. We’ll be in Skopje for three days. This is only day one, but we already like the city a lot. The architecture is amazing. I like the fusion of different styles,” Sara added.

Tired, but elated, we said goodbye to the group and headed down to the bazaar.

It’s nice being a tourist in your hometown; there’s always something new to learn, even though this is where you’ve lived your entire life. Our guide, Vasko Marakovski, made the whole experience both fun and educational. We’d gladly take the tour again.

Irena Radovanovikj

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska