29 killed in bus crash in northern India

New Delhi, 8 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 29 people were killed when a bus skidded off an expressway and fell into a drain in northern India early Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh state’s Agra district when the driver lost control of the bus causing the vehicle to fall into a drain 15 metres below.

The bus, carrying 46 people, was bound for the national capital New Delhi.

“At least 27 bodies were recovered from the partially submerged bus after the accident. Two more died later on the way to hospitals. Seventeen more injured people have been rescued,” an officer at Agra police control room said.

Local media reported that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, losing control of the bus. It was not clear if he was among the dead.

Police said they had launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident even as rescue and relief work were underway.

According to the latest available government data, nearly 149,000 people died in road accidents in India in 2018, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the biggest jump in fatalities.

India’s high rate of traffic accidents is mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles along with negligent driving.