Skopje, 6 July 2019 (MIA) – The Croatian city of Osijek is hosting its 22nd Miladinov Brothers Days, an annual event celebrating the legacy of the poets and folklorists.

This year’s event will include a workshop titled Forest Keepers featuring Strumica-based painter Vane Kosturanov.

Miladinov Brothers Days is organized by the Macedonian community in Croatia, with the support of Croatia’s National Minorities Council, the city of Osijek, and the Osijek water utility. mr/