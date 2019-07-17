17 killed as bus carrying migrants overturns in eastern Turkey

Istanbul, 18 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Seventeen people were killed and 50 injured after a bus carrying migrants overturned in Turkey’s eastern Van province, according to the governor.

The minibus rolled down a hill and hit a river bed near Ipekyolu district’s Ercek neighbourhood, some 60 kilometres from the border with Iran, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu on Thursday.

Bilmez said the Turkish driver also died while nationalities of the passengers were unknown.

He said the wounded were taken to several hospitals in Van city.

“Seven of the injured are in intensive care unit. God willing, the number of killed will not increase,” he added.

State broadcaster TRT shared footage of people scattered around a white minibus and rescuers carrying the wounded and bodies.

Van sits on a route where migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh attempt to travel onward to Europe.