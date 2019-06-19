Zaharieva: Decision to open EU talks with North Macedonia, Albania possible by October

Related Articles
Reka: Time has come an Albanian to be president
13 April 2019 23:09
MEP Verhofstadt congratulates PM Zaev on successful completion of Macedonia’s obligations under Prespa Agreement
12 January 2019 12:17
Parliamentary reconciliation committee to meet for first time on Wednesday
26 November 2018 16:42
Party leaders to meet on SPO, other open issues: PM
6 March 2019 13:42
Election campaign: Pendarovski in Shtip, Siljanovska in Delchevo
17 April 2019 9:08
Travelers to Greece and Serbia waiting 15-30 mins to cross border
24 May 2019 12:50
Провери го и оваClose
-
Šekerinska, Dimitrov meet Mogherini, Hahn to talk name and reforms5 December 2018 20:12
-
Replacement of signboards13 February 2019 15:16
-
No survivors after Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, state TV says10 March 2019 11:56