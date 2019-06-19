0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalPolitics

Zaharieva: Decision to open EU talks with North Macedonia, Albania possible by October

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Wednesday it was possible to reach a decision to open EU talks with North Macedonia and Albania by October.

Nevenka Nikolikj 19 June 2019 21:11
Back to top button
Close