Zaev: We’re convinced we’ll start EU talks this year

Following his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he was convinced North Macedonia would start EU talks this year.

Magdalena Reed 13 June 2019 18:40
