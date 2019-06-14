0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Zaev: We know how Gruevski escaped

We know how Gruevski escaped, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Ivan Kolekjevski 14 June 2019 13:19

