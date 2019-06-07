0_Web_Front page - SliderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Zaev: Q1 GDP growth at 4.1 percent, pensions to rise

The GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019 stands at 4.1 percent, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 7 June 2019 11:24
Back to top button
Close