Zaev: Japanese investments are welcome in North Macedonia

Japanese business delegation that pays a three-day visit to North Macedonia, met with PM Zoran Zaev and government economic team and discussed business conditions, perspectives for the growth of country’s economy, policies for supporting investments and the competitiveness of companies, government press service informs on Tuesday.

Silvana Kochovska 11 June 2019 10:43
