Zaev: Japanese investments are welcome in North Macedonia

Related Articles
Xhaferi addresses Parliament in Albanian for the first time
31 January 2019 13:00
Evacuation of Norway cruise ship underway after engine failure
23 March 2019 19:54
Schoolchildren will be taught non-discrimination and won’t have school on Saturdays
5 June 2019 14:53
Romania’s strong support for North Macedonia’s EU and NATO membership bid reaffirmed
22 May 2019 18:19
‘Meto Jovanovski’ human rights award to be inaugurated on Dec. 10
26 February 2019 16:37
Macedonia will change its name. Here’s why it matters
28 January 2019 12:09
Провери го и оваClose
-
Ruling, opposition leaders to meet Sunday evening, says Zaev9 March 2019 16:15
-
-
Russia may deploy missiles on allies’ territory: lawmaker22 November 2018 20:04