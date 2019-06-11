0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Zaev expects more details on date after Merkel meeting

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany, and all 28 EU member countries finally respond positively to North Macedonia, and we should get a date for starting talks after our 15-year wait, said PM Zoran Zaev in a TV24 interview.

Magdalena Reed 11 June 2019 21:41

