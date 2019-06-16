0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev expects EU accession talks to start by year-end

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Sunday that he expects the upcoming European Council meeting to confirm what the EU verified in the European Commission’s progress report.

Silvana Kochovska 16 June 2019 15:55
