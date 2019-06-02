Makedonija.SlajderPoliticsSociety

Zaev: Citizens of North Macedonia are waiting on Europe to keep its word

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday that the citizens of North Macedonia and the Government are waiting for a clear move from the European Union and a date for start of accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 June 2019 14:08

