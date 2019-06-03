0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev: Benefits of NATO membership already visible

The holding of today’s meeting in Skopje is the strongest political confirmation for our most certain full-fledged membership in NATO. The Republic of North Macedonia will be 30th NATO member state, PM Zoran Zaev said Monday addressing the meeting North Atlantic Council chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Silvana Kochovska 3 June 2019 12:23
