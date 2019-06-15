0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev at Europa Forum Wachau: North Macedonia doesn’t ask to join EU immediately, but wants to open EU accession talks

North Macedonia does not ask to immediately become EU member state, but wants after making all efforts to be enabled to open EU accession negotiations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday addressing the final day of Europa Forum Wachau 2019 held in Göttweig Abbey in Austria.

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 17:23
