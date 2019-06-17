0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Zaev, Angjushev to take part in FT Western Balkans Forum

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev will participate Tuesday in the Financial Times Western Balkans Forum on "Investment opportunities in a fast-growing region", as part of their working visit to the United Kingdom. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 June 2019 16:00
