Zaev, Angjushev meet German businessmen in Berlin

North Macedonia has favorable investment climate, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev told representatives of some of the largest businesses in Germany on Thursday. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 13 June 2019 14:45
