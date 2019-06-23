0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Zaev: All efforts focused on increasing pays, pensions

Once we've solved all major political issues of our country, it remains to improve the living standards. The aim is to increase salaries, pensions and capital investments, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told journalists.

Bisera Altiparmakova 23 June 2019 16:42
Back to top button
Close