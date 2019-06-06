YouTube to begin removing hate speech

Video sharing platform YouTube will begin removing content that glorifies Nazism, white supremacy and other hate speech, the Google-owned company said on Wednesday.

The new policy will prohibit “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.”

YouTube will also remove content that denies the occurrence of “well-documented violent events” like the Holocaust and US school shootings.

Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who denied the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting took place, was recently banned from most major social media platform, including Facebook and Twitter.

Big tech companies have been struggling to deal with hate speech on their platforms while also being wary of concerns over free speech. Enforcing guidelines can sometimes be tricky, particularly when deciding if specific content violates rules.

Silicon Valley is facing multiple pressure campaigns from the public and lawmakers. Facebook is accused of being too big and a market dominating force. Conservatives have also alleged social media sites have a bias against their views.

YouTube said it is also tweaking its algorithm that recommends videos so that “borderline content and harmful misinformation” is not promoted. The platform would instead push “more authoritative content.” This includes subjects like vaccines and medicine.

The company further moved to demonetize hate speech by banning creators who too frequently “brush up against” the guidelines from running advertisements.