Yemen’s rebels launch drone attack on Saudi airport

Cairo, 9 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels on Sunday launched a series of drone attacks against a Saudi airport near the border, according to pro-rebel television al-Masirah.

The reported attacks on the Jizan airport are the latest by the Houthis against facilities in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military campaign against the rebels in neighbouring Yemen.

The attacks targeted the runways and stations use by unmanned aircraft in the “aggression” on Yemen, the broadcaster reported online, citing an unnamed rebel source.

“These assaults come after the aggression countries have turned the airport into a military base for attacking Yemen,” the source added.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

Last month, the Houthis claimed attacks by explosives-laden drones against two pipeline booster stations in SaudiArabia.

Those attacks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has been fighting the Houthis, who control the capital Sana’a and other parts of the poor country.

The Saudis fear that the Houthis will give their regional rival, Iran, a strategic foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.