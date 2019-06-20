Xi arrives in North Korea for first state visit 

Beijing, 20 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in North Korea for his first state visit, Chinese state media reported.

Xi is travelling with his wife, Peng Liyuan, and a delegation of top officials including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Xinhua news agency.

Xi is taking the two-day trip at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has travelled to China on several occasions.

The two are expected to discuss ways to move forward on North Korea’s denuclearization, after a summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump failed in February in Vietnam.

Kim called unsuccessfully for a number of international sanctions to be lifted.

The trip also comes ahead the G20 summit in Japan beginning June 28, during which Xi is set to meet Trump.

China is North Korea’s main ally and trading partner. Xi’s visit to North Korea is timed strategically as communications between the United States and North Korea have stagnated, said Cheng Xiaohe, a professor of international relations at Renmin University of China.

“The fact that Xi is meeting Kim right before meeting Trump I think is because [they] are trying to promote some changes in the current situation,” Cheng said.

Since March 2018, when Kim made his first official state visit to the neighbouring giant, he has met Xi a total of four times. Xi became president in 2013.

Trump last week received a letter from Kim, describing the message as “beautiful” and “warm.”

The US leader did not rule out a third summit with Kim and said he remained convinced that “something will happen that is very positive.”