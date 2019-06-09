World Picnic fundraiser set to take place at City Park Skopje

Related Articles
Reforms must be done for the country’s sake: debate
14 May 2019 18:23
Strong 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece
26 October 2018 9:02
Skopje-Prishtina traffic being rerouted, highway closed for construction
8 December 2018 12:43
SDSM: Gruevski, champion of ‘anti-western sentiment’, heralds instructions to his pawns
10 January 2019 20:52
Gov’t: Wiretapping remnant of previous structures; case to be investigated, brought to court
30 November 2018 16:56
Zaev: Working on solution with Besa, identity not in jeopardy
10 January 2019 12:04
Провери го и оваClose
-
Foreign investors to host annual World Picnic fundraiser5 June 2019 13:04
-
Gov’t positive towards investors, says Peter5 June 2019 13:16