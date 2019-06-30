Wildfire rages in Catalonia; 4,000 hectares of land destroyed

Scores of firefighters are struggling to contain a wildfire in north-eastern Spain that has already scorched 4,000 hectares of land, Catalan Interior Minister Miquel Buch said on Thursday.

In comments to Radio Catalunya, he spoke of a “hard night” made even worse by the difficult terrain at the site of the blaze in the province of Tarragona.

The fire brigade is trying to quell the flames from the ground as well as by dumping water on the fire from helicopters and airplanes. However, efforts to contain the blaze and resulting smoke have so far been unsuccessful, Catalonia‘s regional government said.

The wildfire has been driven by high temperatures and strong winds, according to Spanish media reports. Several homes in the municipalities of Torre de l’Espanyol, Flix, Vinebre and Palma d’Ebre have had to be evacuated.

The fire is threatening an area spanning up to 20,000 hectares if it is not brought under control.