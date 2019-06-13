0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Pendarovski: We did it all; it’s EU’s turn to keep promises

If North Macedonia gets a date to start membership talks in the fall instead of now, it's not because the country's not ready for it, President Stevo Pendarovski told MIA in an interview.

Magdalena Reed 13 June 2019 19:44
