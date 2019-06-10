0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Washington to focus on North Macedonia and Greece this week

The U.S. Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations will hold a hearing on "NATO Expansion: Examining the Accession of North Macedonia" presided by committee chairman Sen. James Risch on Wednesday, MIA's Washington correspondent reports.

Magdalena Reed 10 June 2019 18:29
Back to top button
Close