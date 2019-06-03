Vuk Mitevski’s short film scoops award in Poland

Related Articles
Kole Angelovski releases memoir of his career at Drama Theater
11 April 2019 11:35
Macedonia Opera and Ballet to get ‘Disco Fever’ on Jan. 12-13
8 January 2019 16:52
Makedox to screen Sundance award winner Honeyland in August
18 February 2019 19:44
Goran Stefanovski’s life to be celebrated in Debar Maalo
27 April 2019 11:46
North Macedonia, France associations work on cultural heritage projects
23 May 2019 18:27
Skopje to hold its 14th White Night on Saturday
6 October 2018 15:41
Провери го и оваClose
-
Cannes festival starts with star-studded zombie comedy14 May 2019 15:04
-
Second Investigative Film Festival Skopje kicks off25 October 2018 10:41
-
‘God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya’ scoops two more awards9 May 2019 12:36