Visegrad Group: North Macedonia will always have our support

North Macedonia will always have our support on its road to European Union membership and the votes of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, heard an event regarding the handover of the V4 Presidency on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 June 2019 16:11
