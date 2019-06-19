Victoria becomes first Australian state to enact euthanasia laws 

Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia, has become the first jurisdiction in the country to enact euthanasia laws to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with a lethal combination of medication.

The voluntary assisted-dying laws, which were passed by the state’s legislature in 2017, came into effect on Wednesday after authorities spent 18 months working to detail how the scheme will operate.

The legislation includes 68 safeguards to ensure that only eligible patients who meet strict criteria can apply to voluntarily end their lives with medical help.

Margaret Radmore, a 60-year-old retired nurse with terminal cancer, will be among the first Victorians to apply to end her life, Melbourne newspaper The Age reported.

The first death could take place in as soon as three weeks.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he was “proud to have tackled this difficult issue.”

The laws were about giving patients a “dignified and compassionate option at the end of their life,” he told ABC radio on Wednesday, adding, “it was the right thing to do.”

According to the legislation, faith-based healthcare providers can choose to decline to facilitate the euthanasia process as conscientious objectors.