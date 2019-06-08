Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia

Venezuela will partially reopen its border with Colombia, almost four months after closing it, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday.

“In exercising our sovereignty I have ordered the opening of the border crossing to Colombia in the state of Tachira on Saturday,” Maduro wrote on Twitter.

“We are a peaceful people, who determinedly defend our independence and self-determination.”

After a dispute with Bogota over humanitarian aid, Maduro closed the border to Colombia in February.

Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido had tried to bring aid over the border, which Maduro saw as a pretext for military intervention.

The borders with Brazil and the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba were reopened a month ago.

The reopening of the pedestrian bridge between Tachira and the Colombian city of Cucuta will allow thousands of Venezuelans to work, shop or go to school in Colombia.

Maduro‘s announcement came hours after the UN said that since November more than 1 million Venezuelans had left the country, which is enduring a severe economic and political crisis.

That brings the total number of Venezuelan migrants and refugees abroad to 4 million, up from 695,000 in late 2015.

Colombia is the main destination, hosting 1.3 million Venezuelans, followed by Peru with 768,000, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).