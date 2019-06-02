Vardar beats Barcelona, to play Veszprem handball champions league final

Cologne, 2 June 2019 (MIA) – Handball club Vardar will play in the EHF Champions League final for the second time in three years after beating Barcelona 29:27 in the semifinal of the Final Four tournament in Cologne late on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Telekom Veszprem beat Vive Kielce 33:30 in the other semifinal.

Barcelona built a 7-goal lead at halftime (16:9) and led by six (25:19) midway through the second period, but Vardar refused to give up and gradually crawled back. The Skopje outfit took the lead in the final minutes and advanced to the final.

Dainis Kristopans was Vardar’s best played with 10 goals, while goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev had 14 saves.

Sunday’s final between Vardar and Telekom Veszprem starts at 18:00h, preceded by the third-place match Barcelona-Vive Kielce.

Watch the closing moments of that extraordinary match as RK Vardar delighted their fans to seize a place in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 Final by beating FC Barcelona Handbol 😍😵 Posted by EHF Champions League on Сабота, 01 јуни 2019